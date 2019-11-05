Friends of funeral director, whose death police said was suspicious, remember his life

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Friends and family of the funeral director who died, hours after being found on the ground outside the funeral home where he worked, have been consumed with grief since they heard the news.

The incident happened Monday. Amherst Police found Charles Durante, 43, lying in the street near N. Bailey Ave. and Grover Cleveland Highway.

Durante was the funeral director at the John E. Roberts Funeral Home. His close friends say he was compassionate and hard working.

“He was always dressed very dapper, because in his work, he was a funeral director, I never, ever, ever saw Charlie without a suit on, because he was always working,” said Karl Shallowhorn, a friend of 15 years.

“He’s going to be missed by everybody, who’s lives he touched,” said Tracy Karas. “As a funeral director, unfortunately I’ve had to go to the funeral home that he worked at several times over the years and I’ve watched him with the families. I’ve watched the care he’s taken in talking to them and how he put them at ease.”

Police say the investigation is continuing, and anyone with information is asked to call Amherst Police.