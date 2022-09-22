GETZVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Have you ever thought about what it would be like to be a firefighter? This weekend, you have the opportunity to find out! Getzville Fire Company is opening its doors to the community for an open house and recruit drive on Saturday, the 24th from 1-4 p.m.

The open house will be a family affair, with something for adults and kids! Anyone is invited to come out and tour the fire hall. There, you can ask questions, get your hands on fire equipment/apparatus, watch demonstrations, take part in scenarios and potentially sign up to become a volunteer firefighter.

For anyone interested in becoming a volunteer, you can find more information here.