GETZVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Getzville Fire Company will be holding its annual Rapid Intervention Course, GRIT, starting Sunday at 10:45 a.m.

GRIT has been described as a two-day intensive course to train Western New York firefighters in rapid deployment situations to rescue lost, trapped or injured firefighters using various scenarios. The fire company said many of the scenarios have been inspired by past incidents in which firefighters died.

Training includes fire development, search and rescue, self-rescue, emergency air procedures and more.

