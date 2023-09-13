AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Nearly two years after they were found in his home, an Amherst man has been sentenced for illegally possessing a number of weapons, including devices known as “ghost guns.”
A ghost gun, as defined by Everytown for Gun Safety, is “a do-it-yourself, homemade gun made from easy-to-get building blocks that can be purchased with no background check and no questions asked.”
“Ghost guns are the fastest-growing gun safety problem facing our country.” the anti-gun violence organization says.
Along with these, the Erie County District Attorney’s office says Jason Sciabarrasi, now 45, also possessed several shotguns and rifles, gun parts and a large quantity of ammunition.
Officials say Sciabarrasi did not have a pistol permit and was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, a charge which he pleaded guilty to last month.
In addition to his four-year prison sentence, Sciabarrasi will also spend three years under post-release supervision.
