AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Kathy Hochul came to the University at Buffalo’s north campus today to speak on proposals for investments in New York.
In attendance for the Governor’s announcement were a number of local leaders, including the mayors of Buffalo, Niagara Falls, Dunkirk and Jamestown, among others.
After briefly speaking of the weather to come, Hochul spoke of her memories growing up in western New York, seeing jobs fade away from the region.
The Governor, noting recent job additions, said “We are experiencing a renaissance.”
This was followed by the announcement that the 2024 New York State budget proposal includes $100 million to be invested in the school for new, renovated research facilities.
In addition to that, Hochul says another $24 million would go toward maintenance projects at the school.
The Governor went on to speak about housing in New York, saying the state “has failed to deliver enough housing at all levels for this growth.”
As a solution, the Governor suggested taking abandoned or underutilized properties like the Boulevard Mall and transforming them into places to live.
“We have to start building, we have to start innovating,” Hochul said.
Other proposals the Governor spoke of during the afternoon include the following:
- $1 billion for mental health care
- $337 million to reduce and prevent gun violence
- $41 million for addiction services in WNY
- $34.5 billion for education ($2.9B for WNY school districts)
- $10 million for storm recovery and planning in Buffalo
- $8 million for Erie Community College
- $2.2 million for Niagara County Community College
