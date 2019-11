AMHERST (WIVB)–Groundbreaking will take place in a couple of weeks, for the retail center that will be built at the former Northtown Plaza in Amherst.

WS Development of Boston has big plans for what they’re calling Station 12 along Sheridan Drive.

Stores will include the first LL Bean in our area.

There will also be restaurants, entertainment, green space and residential units.

A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday, November 19.