Harrison Phillips teams up with the Boy Scouts to cleanup Bornhava

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — “Horrible Harry” is doing a little good for the community.

Buffalo Bills Defensive Lineman Harrison Phillips teamed up with Boy Scout Troop 286 to clean up Bornhava in Amherst Saturday morning.

Phillips says the people Bornhava help, become his friends for life.

“It’s really cool to have the relationships that I do with these guys. It’s not like a teacher-student or a mentor-mentee role. I mean these are my friends and I like to check in on everybody on their birthdays and on school and catch up with everybody,” said Phillips.

Phillips says he hopes that winning the Walter Payton Man of the Year award, will shine a light on the work done by organizations like Bornhava and help drive funding to Western New York.