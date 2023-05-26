AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Main Street at North Forest in Amherst has re-opened after a police investigation resulted in its closure around 1:50 p.m.
Amherst police said they had a heavy presence in the area, but there was no danger to the public. The road re-opened just before 3 p.m.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.