AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sunday morning, a 27-year-old pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on I-290.
The incident occurred shortly before 1:30 a.m. near the I-990 overpass. Police are still looking for the driver involved.
According to the Amherst Police Department, a dark-colored 2011-14 Subaru Impreza is the car being sought. Police said it should have front-end driver-side damage.
The pedestrian, who survived, was treated for “a serious leg injury” at ECMC, police said.
Anyone with information that could help police in their investigation is asked to call police at (716) 689-1311.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.