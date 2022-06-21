AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – Home décor shoppers have a new option in Amherst: At Home, which brands itself as The Home Décor Superstore, is opening at 3151 Sheridan Drive next to Whole Foods.

The store’s grand opening is scheduled for Saturday, July 2. It had a soft open last week.

“At Home is a unique home décor concept that offers the biggest in-store selection of home décor styles at an incredible value,” the company said in a press release. “At Home sells up to 45,000 home décor items for every room, every style and every budget — from furniture, rugs, wall art and housewares to tabletop, patio and holiday décor — in stores averaging just over 100,000 square feet.”

The opening of the store adds competition and variety for home shoppers in Amherst. At Home is approximately half a mile from HomeGoods on Sheridan and Niagara Falls Boulevard. Homesense is expected to open by the end of the year about a mile down Niagara Falls Boulevard.

The Amherst store is At Home’s 250th location and its first in Buffalo. The closest At Home stores were in Erie, Pa. and Syracuse.

You can watch a timelapse of the store’s completion in the video player above.