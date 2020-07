AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB)–Calling all Insomnia Cookies monsters!

The chain unveiled its new Monster’wich.

It’s a mash-up of your favorite cookie and ice cream combination and sandwiched between two more traditional cookies.

A group of mad scientists at Insomnia’s cookie lab came up with the ice cream sandwich just in time for National Ice Cream Day, which is this Sunday!