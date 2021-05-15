Islamic Society of Niagara Frontier celebrates newly expanded community center

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Islamic Society of Niagara Frontier is cutting the ribbon on the new expansion at its community center.

Construction on the expansion started two years ago but ran into some issues because of the pandemic. The center provides counseling services and marriage certificates through its resident Imam or its worship leader.

The Islamic Society says the new space will be able to better serve its growing community.

“This is an important step for not only the Muslims in western New York but for the community at large because we have been very fortunate to be able to work with all faith traditions across all ethnic religious and cultural lines and build bridges with different sections of the community,” said Khalid Qazi of the Islamic Society of Niagara Frontier.

The Islamic Society says they still have a little more work to do with the landscaping on the outside.