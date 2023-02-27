BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo family is mourning the loss of an 18-year-old who was killed in a one-vehicle crash last week in Amherst.

Azathiel Pabon was one of the teenagers who died in a crash on Millersport highway on Feb. 20. Two other young people also died. Both the driver and another passenger were taken to the hospital and released.

Pabon’s aunt, Michel Colondres, said when the family received the call about the crash, it was “like a punch in the stomach.”

“There are like no words at all. It was unexplainable,” Colondres said. “You’re just left without breath, and you’re just waiting for him to come back through the door. Or call you, or text you.”

Pabon’s aunt spoke about his life, saying he was a kind and sweet teenager who was loved by everyone.

She said the family is looking for answers from the police and those involved in the investigation.

“I just hope the police can get more answers on what happened,” she said. “So we can have some kind of closure, because my sister is going nuts.”

Pabon’s family will lay him to rest on Saturday. The family is collecting donations for funeral expenses through a GoFundMe page, which can be found at this link.

“We have a good family, strong family. Everybody has just stepped in, they’ve been there,” Colondres said. “They’re checking in on my sister every day. It’s basically just day by day, I guess.”