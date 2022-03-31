AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — One of the world’s largest retailers will set up shop in Western New York’s largest suburb.

Costco, a massive wholesale retailer, will have a new location in Amherst. The store will go up behind Benderson Development’s The Boulevard shopping center on Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst Supervisor Brian Kulpa confirmed to News 4. The Costco will sit on the former site of Tony Roma’s restaurant off Ridge Lea Road, also owned by Benderson.

Some residents say they cannot wait to shop until they drop at Costco.

“It’s the greatest place on Earth,” Nina Lisske, a student at the University at Buffalo, said. “They need a Costco here because I think the closest one is in Rochester.”

This will be the wholesale giant’s first store in the Buffalo area; the closest United States location is in Rochester while another store is located across the border in Niagara Falls, Ontario.

“I think it will bring a lot of attention to the community. I think it is a great idea,” Curtis Sarden of Williamsville added.

Other residents say this area is already busy enough and cannot take any more traffic.

“I think they’re over doing it here and it is just going to add to more traffic. It is terrible around here at Christmas anyway,” Darlene Schmitt of Tonawanda continued.

The closer location is welcomed by many shoppers and officials tell News 4 the nationwide retailer has had its eye on Western New York for years.

“In one shape or form the town of Amherst has shown interest in Costco probably for the past two and a half years, so it’s been a question of where, when, how and if,” Amherst Town Supervisor Brian Kulpa told News 4.

He says Costco hires hundreds of workers at its locations, which will have a sizeable economic impact in an already busy shopping area.

“The bottom line is its going to create more investment opportunities around it. We’re already seeing the new Burlington plaza redeveloping. That’s not by accident. Everything is clustering,” Supervisor Kulpa said.

Kulpa expects construction to begin in 2023, but he didn’t provide a firm opening date, “we’ll have to keep our fingers crossed on the opening.” The new location will save many Costco lovers a lot of driving time instead of driving out of the Greater Buffalo area to frequent the store. The residents News 4 spoke with Wednesday say they are excited for the Costco deals and the popular free samples.