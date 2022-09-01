AMHERST, N.Y. — Interstate 990 in Amherst will be closed for utility work beginning September 10.

Motorists can expect overnight closures of northbound and southbound Interstate 990 between Sweet Home Road (Exit 2) and Millersport Highway (State Route 263).

Single lane closures will begin at 9 p.m. and a total shut down of the highway will take place from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. A northbound detour will be posted at Sweet Home Road and a southbound detour will be posted along Millersport Highway. The work is weather-sensitive and could be delayed in the event of inclement weather.

For up-to-date travel information, call 511 or click here.