Lane, ramp closures on I-290 WB in Amherst begin next week

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Reconstruction work on the westbound lanes of I-290 will be starting soon.

The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) says lane and ramp closures on the section of road near Niagara Falls Blvd. will begin on Monday, July 13.

The lane closures will alternate as crews prepare for the closure of the I-290 westbound off ramp to Niagara Falls Blvd. — which will last for two weeks, starting July 20.

Westbound vehicles on I-290, and those merging onto the highway from I-990 southbound, won’t be able to access the Niagara Falls Blvd. off ramp. They’ll be directed to a detour using Colvin Blvd.

