AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – In the middle of a half-Ironman race in Geneva earlier this month, a local athlete stopped to safe a life. And now, he’s pushing others to learn CPR.

On July 9, Josh Militello had finished the 1.2-mile swim, the 56-mile bike and had just started running the 13.1 miles to complete the Ironman Musselman … when he heard some commotion.

“It couldn’t have been more than a half-mile (into the run),” he said.

He looked ahead and saw an athlete collapsed on the course.

“So I immediately just sprinted over to see what was going on.”

Militello, a trained EMT for the Getzville Volunteer Fire Department, sprung into action. Another athlete stopped too. That man told Militello he was an ER doctor and couldn’t feel a pulse on the man who collapsed. So the two started CPR, switching on-and-off until an ambulance could get there with an AED.

“(It) delivered a couple shocks,” he said, after the AED was connected to the man on the ground.

After the second shock, Militello said the man’s heart started beating again.

“The AED will basically restart your heart,” he said. “It’s going to deliver a shock … it’s going to stop the rhythm. And then, the heart, through its own electrical system is able to re-start itself. So having AEDs available, having them in public places, even private businesses is really important if someone does have some sort of cardiac event.”

Afterward, Militello said he wanted to sit down and take a breath. He wanted a minute to think about what just happened, but he couldn’t. He trained for more than four months with several friends for the race and had to finish.

“(The ER doctor and I) basically just looked at each other and said, ‘Good job, lets get back to racing,'” he said. “And we both finished. We finished the whole rest of the race. It was an odd feeling, but it felt good to finish, especially since he wasn’t able to.”

When Channel 4 first reached out to do this story about Militello, he was hesitant to talk. He didn’t want to be considered a hero. But he thought this would be a good opportunity to get the word out about the importance of CPR.

What if you’re in a situation where you’re the only one around? Someone collapses without a pulse, and it’s just you?

“You never know where you’re going to be, where someone might have a heart attack … have some sort of cardiac event, that you might be the difference maker in keeping someone alive,” he said.

His advice to everyone: learn CPR and how to use an AED.

“It’s just a good feeling to know you have those skills.”

Miletello said he’s heard from the man’s wife, and he is stable.

Here’s a link to the American Red Cross CPR/AED courses.