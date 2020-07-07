Local gymnastics facility receives green light to offer summer camp classes

EAST AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB)–A local gymnastics facility is welcoming children for the first time in months.

Rolly Pollies Gymnastics got the green light to offer summer camp classes once again inside its facility in East Amherst.

It’s back open but with few new changes. Including having kids check-in and get their temperature taken before they can enter the building.

Before kids get the ok to enter, parents are asked a list of questions including, have they are their child been exposed to anyone who had COVID-19.

“Once they’ve completed the screening and they’re signed in for the day. Then one at a time the instructor directs a child to their cubby and then to the room they’re going to start. Whether that’s the gym or the art room,” owner Jim Flickenstein said.

The staff at Rolly Pollies is happy to see kids again, after months of being closed.

Flickenstein added, “For us to implement them wasn’t too difficult because we were already doing a lot of the procedures, we just do them more often now, and the parents understand, and they’re excited to have us back and open and when we say hey these are the guidelines we have to follow they’ve all been on board and they’re helping us with our distancing and helping us get everyone in and out safely and smoothly and it’s been great.”