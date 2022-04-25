AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Holocaust Remembrance Day is this Thursday and a local Holocaust survivor is helping to educate children about an important lesson.

Herman Stone was raised in Munich, Germany, where, eventually, Nazis had complete control.

While speaking to students at Congregation Shir Shalom, he remembered when hatred began to spread through his homeland.

Over time, he and his family were stripped of status, property, and their jobs.

Eventually they were able to escape with $4 to their name. First to England, and then to the United States, where they landed in New York and moved to Buffalo.

Herman has dedicated his life to educating others about those who suffered, and the 6 million Jews murdered.

In a time where there is hatred and discrimination all around the world, Herman says speaking to children is more important than ever.

Herman explained to us, there are different groups that form during these times: the small group that promotes hatred, and the small group that tries to stop them. He says there needs to be more who stand up to what is wrong.

Herman says it’s up to this generation, just like others before them, to make sure this never happens again.