AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — This coming Monday, a local pizzeria will be saying thanks to first responders with free slices.
This is happening at Queen City Pizza, located at 3324 Sheridan Dr. With the proper ID, police officers, firefighters, paramedics and EMS crews will be able to pick a slice of any flavor pizza they want, along with a drink.
This will last throughout the day (and while supplies last). Queen City Pizza will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.