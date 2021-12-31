Local veterans treated to holiday meal by WNY Heroes

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — More than 200 local veterans were treated to a breakfast Friday morning by Western New York Heroes.

The veterans and their spouses enjoyed the holiday meal at the Original Pancake House in Amherst. Those with the organization said it was just a small way to say thank you.

“It means a lot to these men and women to be able to come out, show that they’re appreciated, and with Western New York Heroes, its not just an organization,” said President and Co-founder Chris Kreiger. “We treat everybody like family.”

Also making a special appearance at the breakfast — Rick the Sabres dog. At the last game of the season, Rick will be paired with a veteran on the ice.