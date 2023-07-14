AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Early Friday morning near the Niagara-Erie County line, a fatal motorcycle crash shut down a section of Transit Road.
Amherst police tell us the incident happened around 4:30 a.m., when a 27-year-old Lockport resident went off the road and hit a tree, later being pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not released, but officials say he was driving a Kawasaki motorcycle.
The southbound lanes were closed off near Tonawanda Creek Road, near the fork of Millersport Highway. Southbound drivers were diverted west upon reaching the nearby Tim Hortons, but around 8:15 a.m., the roadway reopened.
Anyone with information that could help police in their investigation can call Amherst police at (716) 689-1311.
Latest Posts
- Lockport motorcyclist killed in early morning crash
- Suspect in custody in Long Island’s Gilgo Beach serial killings, sources say
- Aspirin under increased scrutiny after medical study: Is it safe for everyone?
- Disturbing drone video shows people harassing manatees at Florida beach
- 2024’s Social Security COLA increase might be slightly larger than last estimated, but it won’t match 2023
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.