AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Early Friday morning near the Niagara-Erie County line, a fatal motorcycle crash shut down a section of Transit Road.

Amherst police tell us the incident happened around 4:30 a.m., when a 27-year-old Lockport resident went off the road and hit a tree, later being pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not released, but officials say he was driving a Kawasaki motorcycle.

The southbound lanes were closed off near Tonawanda Creek Road, near the fork of Millersport Highway. Southbound drivers were diverted west upon reaching the nearby Tim Hortons, but around 8:15 a.m., the roadway reopened.

Anyone with information that could help police in their investigation can call Amherst police at (716) 689-1311.