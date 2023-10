BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Someone in Western New York is $50,000 richer following Saturday’s Powerball drawing.

The winning ticket was sold at the Tops Markets located at 9660 Transit Road in East Amherst.

The Powerball drawing is held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. To see winning numbers, click here.

