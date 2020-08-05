Lt. Governor Hochul shows support for UB name removal

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB)–Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul says she’s in full support of UB removing the names of controversial figures from its campus.

The university is changing the names of several of its campus buildings and streets.

Among them is the Millard Fillmore Academic Center on the North Campus in Amherst.

It will now be just known as “Academic Center.”

Fillmore signed it into law that escaped slaves must be returned to their owners.

Hochul says this is a move toward change in the community.

“I think it’s an acknowledgment that we’re in a very different time now and there’s no longer appropriate to honor people who were known racist at their time and throughout history, they don’t deserve to have their names on their buildings and I respect and admire the steps they took,” Hochul said.

UB’s president says the changes will help fight systemic racism and make the school more welcoming.