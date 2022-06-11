AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man charged in a May 31 incident, in which a dead body and an injured person were found in an Amherst residence on Glen Oak Drive, has been identified by the Erie County District Attorney’s office.

Officials said Kirk Bielanin, 53, was arraigned last week in Amherst Town Court on a manslaughter charge in relation to the incident. The name of the deceased victim has not been released at this time, as the case is pending an investigation by the Grand Jury.

According to the Erie County Sheriff’s office’s inmate roster, Bielanin has been held at the holding center in Downtown Buffalo.

On May 31, police responded to the scene for a welfare check shortly before 1:30 p.m. and said there was no danger to anyone outside the residence following initial investigation.