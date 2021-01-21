Man charged with stealing items from unlocked vehicles in Amherst

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Thursday morning, a Buffalo resident was charged after Amherst police received a report of a man entering multiple vehicles.

Shortly before 6 a.m., police responded to the area of 5 Berryman Dr., where they say Michael Doblinger was found in possession of a number of stolen items. According to police, those items were taken from unlocked vehicles.

Doblinger was subsequently charged with larceny and possession of stolen property.

Amherst police are reminding people to lock their vehicles when they’re parked, and to not leave the keys or any valuables inside.