AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County District Attorney’s office says a 19-year-old Rochester man will spend 15 years in prison for a shooting that paralyzed a teen.

According to authorities, the defendant was 17 at the time of the shooting. His name was not released by the DA’s office.

They say that in July 2021, he fired a rifle at a teen who was walking along Fairgreen Avenue in Amherst.

“The adolescent offender was in the passenger seat of a vehicle being driven by his co-defendant, Jeremiah Johnson, when he shot the victim,” the DA’s office says.

Johnson, a 21-year-old Amherst resident, received a 13-year sentence this past December for charges of assault and attempted murder.

“Johnson was charged under the theory of accomplice liability for providing the shooter with the rifle and driving away from the scene of the crime,” the DA’s office said.

The victim, who was also 17 at the time, was taken to ECMC to undergo surgery. He suffered paralysis and continues to receive treatment for his injuries, according to the DA’s office.

This past September, the accused shooter pleaded guilty to the same charges as Johnson. During his sentencing, he was denied youthful offender adjudication.

In addition to prison time, the 19-year-old will spend five years under post-release supervision.

An order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim. It will remain in effect until February 2038.