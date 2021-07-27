Man in critical condition after shooting in Amherst

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in Amherst are investigating a shooting that happened Monday night in the area of Fairgreen Drive.
Officers went to the scene around 11:40 p.m. There, they found a man with a gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to ECMC, where he’s in critical condition.
Anyone with information that could help police in their investigation can call (716) 689-1311.
