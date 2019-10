AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB)–A man suffered serious head and shoulder injuries after being struck by a vehicle Monday.

Amherst Police say the 21-year-old was hit in the 2300 block of Wehrle Drive near Curtwright Drive at 7 p.m.

The victim is in serious condition at ECMC.

If anyone witnessed the incident or has any information related to it, contact Amherst Police at 716-689-1311.