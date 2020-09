AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person was taken to ECMC after an ATV crash in Amherst.

Police say it happened on Trellis Lane near Violet Ave. on Sunday, just after 6 p.m. A 50-year-old man was thrown off the vehicle.

According to officials, he injured his head. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

