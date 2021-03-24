Maple Season Is In Full-Swing This Weekend At Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB)– Quiet as it’s kept, this time of year, Maple productions plays a very important role in the agricultural economy of the state of New York. This weekend in particular, Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village is celebrating Maple season by promoting their Maple program.

Visitors are invited to come and get a better understanding of how sap flows and even see syrup cooked in person. Being both educational and fun, the festivities are perfect for the history buff in your life and a great way for the family to connect while remaining COVID safe.

Admission is only $8 for adults and $6 for children, seniors and military. Members and children under the age of 3 get in free of charge.