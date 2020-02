AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB)–An Amherst pizzeria that recently closed will have a new name before very long.

Leonardi’s on Grover Cleveland Drive closed out 2019 by ending a 47-year run in business.

Today we went back to that building where the old Leonardi’s sign is covered with the words “Mister Pizza” and a new phone number.

So far Mister Pizza does not list this as one of their locations.