More than 1,000 start the work week without power

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — More than 1,000 NYSEG and National Grid customers in Erie County woke up without power Monday morning.

Roughly 700 were found in the southtowns — places like Orchard Park, West Seneca and East Aurora. Approximately 300 other outages were reported in Amherst, south of Sweet Home Middle School.

Customers in the southtowns are expected to get their power back within the hour, but those in Amherst might not have it again until Noon.

