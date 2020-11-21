Morning fire damages Amherst apartment building

by: Patrick Ryan

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB)– An apartment fire broke out at 9 a.m. in a multi-residential building at 78 Sundridge Drive in Amherst.

According to the Amherst Central Fire Alarm Office, crews arrived at the 12-unit building within 20 minutes of the call. We’re told a neighbor made the call.

Fire officials say fire damage was contained to one second-floor unit.

However, they tell us smoke and water damage persists throughout the building.

Initial damage estimates come to $12,000 structural and $50,000 contents.

The Amherst Fire Inspectors Office and Amherst Police are investigating the cause.

