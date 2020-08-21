New Covid-19 case at Daemen gets mixed reaction from off-campus students and area residents

Mat Morris and his dog Teddy like to take afternoon walks just outside his home near Daemen College in Amherst.

He’s actually a UB student, when he heard that Daemen College just got their first positive case of Covid-19 it made him nervous.

“I’m definitely not surprised that it’s in this area,” Morris said. “It’s just such an invisible warrior, it’s so good at being invasive and undetected.”

The confirmed case at Daemen College was a student who lives off campus. Officials say that the student is asymptomatic and is in self quarantine. The college has been conducing mandatory covid-19 testing of all students faculty and staff.

In addition to the one positive case the college says, there is also an unconfirmed case on campus. That person is in self quarantine.

“We want to find out if there’s a case, we want to isolate that case, and we want to reduce the ability to have clusters and outbreaks,” Greg Nayor, vice president for strategic initiatives for Daemen College.

Daemen College student Mckaylle Woodcock, lives off campus. She’s confident that the college is doing everything they can to fight covid.

“I know masks are required at all times and they’re really stressing the six feet away in class and everything,” she said. “So I’m not super worried I’m just hoping that people can social distance and do what they need to do separate from the school.”

Lauren Mateja lives near the college. She was a student at Daemen until a few months ago when she graduated.

“It’s worrisome, but I think we’ve been doing pretty good with the masks and keeping to ourselves and everything,” said Mateja.