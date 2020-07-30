New Hampton Inn in Amherst not only first of its kind in WNY, but across the country

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB)–A new hotel in Amherst is the first of its kind not just in Western New York, but across the country.

Leaders cut the ribbon today on the country’s first universal design hotel.

The new Hampton Inn, on Amherst Manor Drive in Amherst, is made to accommodate everyone.

It was designed through the “Innovate Solution for Universal Design” or ISUD program.

105 rooms are horizontally and vertically placed throughout the building to make them accessible.

All public entrances and exits are at grade, with level thresholds, there’s enough space to allow people in wheelchairs to turn around in hallways, and hotel staff is trained to help with the needs of people of all abilities.

This hotel is also the first “universal design certified” hotel in the Hilton brand of its more than 6,000 properties across the world.

Developer Uniland worked with the University at Buffalo Idea Center as the design consultant to make the ISUD certification possible.