AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — They once disappeared, but they’re slowly coming back to Western New York: A new Pizza Hut has opened in Amherst, according to Picone Construction.

The new spot, announced Thursday, is located at 4005 Sheridan Drive in the plaza at the corner of Sheridan and Harlem Road. The restaurant held a soft opening Wednesday evening.

Like other locations in the area, this Pizza Hut will be carry-out only and feature a digital menu.

The Sheridan restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Picone says a location on Transit Road in Lockport is next up in their plans.

Other Pizza Huts in the area can be found on Delaware Avenue, Genesee Street near the Buffalo-Niagara International Airport and Transit near the corners of French and Losson roads.