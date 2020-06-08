Niagara Falls man arrested for cutting wires, switching off power to Amherst jewelry store

Closings
AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB)–Amherst Police arrested a 69-year-old Niagara Falls man on Sunday and charged him with third-degree criminal tampering.

Police tell News 4, Karl Weinstein, switched off the power to Paul’s Jewelry Design at 12 North Ellicott Creek Road in the town.

Further investigation showed Weinstein was responsible for an incident previously under investigation on June 6.

Police say wires to the rear of Paul’s Jewelry Design were cut.

They charged Weinstein with one count of fourth-degree criminal tampering in relation to the June 6 incident.

He was released on an appearance ticket for future arraignment on both charges.

