No injuries reported in Amherst garage fire

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB)–Amherst Central Fire says there are no injuries to report following a garage fire at 110 Sixth Ave. in the town.

The Main-Transit Fire Department initially responded to the scene after a call came in at 3:19 p.m.

Officials tell News 4 the resident said they saw smoke coming from the garage, and when they opened the garage door, the resident said there was a fire.

The fire was knocked down within 15 minutes, according to the Main-Transit chief.

According to Amherst Central Fire, the house sustained smoke damage but the fire was contained to the garage.

The cause is still under investigation and damages are estimated at $150,000.