Nordstrom Rack in Amherst reopening on Thursday

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB)–Nordstrom Rack in the Consumer Square in Amherst will reopen to customers on Thursday.

The company says it is taking a phased, market-by-market approach to reopening stores.

Nordstrom officials say they’re opening stores where it’s allowed by state and local governments, they’re prepared with proper safety measures and protocols, and they can confidently ensure the safety and wellbeing of employees and customers.

“We’ve been paying close attention to guidance and directives from local and national authorities, taking steps to ensure our stores and operations remain in alignment with those,” the company said on Tuesday.

Updates to Nordstrom stores upon reopening include:

Conducting health screenings for our employees before they come into work

Providing face coverings for employees and customers

Taking steps to allow for social distancing of six feet or more, including limiting the number of customers and employees in the store

Increasing cleaning and sanitization

Modifying the fitting room experience

Continuing to offer contactless curbside services at our full-line stores

Pausing or adapting high-touch services and customer events

Keeping tried on or returned merchandise off the salesfloor for a period of time

Altering hours of operation

