Numerous shots fired near UB North Campus, vehicle struck

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Amherst police are investigating after shots were fired early Monday morning.

Shortly after 1 a.m., police went to the area of 1290 Sweet Home Road, not far from the University at Buffalo North Campus.

At the scene, police say they found “numerous” spent shell casings in the roadway. Along with that, one vehicle in a nearby parking lot had been struck once by gunfire.

It appears that no one was injured. Police are looking for more information on this, and anyone who can help is asked to call the Amherst Police Department at (716) 689-1311.