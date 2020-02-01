Officers in Amherst getting trying on how to help those with disabilities

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Amherst Police Chief says his officers come into contact with people with disabilities every single day.

That can be a tough situation, without proper training.

Assemblymember Karen McMahon secured $15,000 in funding to further train officers. Niagara University will do the training.

The Niagara University first responder disability awareness training program began in 2010 for firefighters, 911 operators, EMS, and law enforcement.

They also help people with disabilities and train them on how to interact with police.

The training will be done at the new Amherst community policing facility.

It’s a 50,000 square foot facility with classrooms and a virtual reality training center. An indoor rifle range is also being built there.