AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Law enforcement officials were seen raiding the home of Supreme Court Justice John Michalski on Thursday morning.

According to the FBI, they’re there conducting court-authorized activity.

Michalski made headlines early last year after he was captured on video stepping in front of a train. The following November, he formally requested to come back to the bench.

After spending time on medical leave due to a leg injury suffered during the train incident, Michalski was reinstated as a judge this past January.

According to Michalski’s attorney, a search warrant is being executed at his home.

Michalski’s relationship with Peter Gerace, Jr., has been under investigation by federal prosecutors. The probe began not long after the video of the train incident came to light.

Gerace, the operator of Pharoah’s Gentlemen’s Club in Cheektowaga, has been accused of conspiring to commit sex trafficking and distributing drugs. Officials also charged him with bribing former DEA agent Joseph Bongiovanni.

So far, no charges against Michalski have been announced. A spokesperson for the New York Unified Court System commented on the situation at his home, saying “We are aware of the ongoing law enforcement action and at this point are monitoring the situation.”