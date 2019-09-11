Owner of Anchor Bar in Amherst files for Chapter 11

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — The operator of the Anchor Bar in Amherst has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, according to paperwork obtained by News 4.

In a filing dated July 30, Buffalo Original Wings, Inc. lists its address as 4300 Maple Road.

It’s the address of the restaurant where in May, former female employees went public in alleging that the then-general manager subjected them to sexual harassment.

Both of the women, Taylor Gregoric and Alyssa Corregedor, are separately listed along with the common attorney under creditors in the filing.