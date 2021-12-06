Part of N. French Road blocked off as Amherst police investigate incident

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Amherst police are asking people to avoid the 2400 block of N. French Road Monday morning as they investigate an incident in the area.
Because of the investigation, N. French is closed from Dodge Road to Hopkins Road.
Police say there’s currently no danger to the public, but no other details were revealed.
News 4 will provide more information when it becomes available.
