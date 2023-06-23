AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Clarence location of Paula’s Donuts is no more, but now, they’ve got an even bigger store in Amherst.

Opening this Monday, Paula’s new location is located at 8010 Transit Rd. in the Premier Plaza, across from Walmart.

Paula Huber, the owner of the popular western New York franchise, says she’s “excited to be able to serve the community from our new expanded space.”

Noting that the new spot has “double the space,” the Amherst store will have the same phone number and hours. Obviously, the same beloved donuts, too.

In addition to Amherst, Paula’s also has stores in Tonawanda, West Seneca and Buffalo.