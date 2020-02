AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — A pedestrian-involved crash has shut down a portion of Main St. (Route 5) in Amherst.

The road is closed in both directions from Arlington Rd. to Tech Drive. Youngs Rd. is also closed in both directions at Main St.

Police tell News 4 a person was trying to cross Main from the Speedway store at that location when they were struck by a vehicle and seriously injured.

Officers say the pedestrian was not on the crosswalk when the incident occurred.