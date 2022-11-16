AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Amherst police are investigating a hit-and-run incident where a pedestrian was struck.

They say the victim was struck by a vehicle in the vicinity of Sweet Home Road and Chestnut Ridge Road on Tuesday around 7:15 p.m. They suffered a serious head injury before being taken to ECMC.

It’s not clear what kind of vehicle was involved, but police are looking for one with possible front end damage. To assist them in their investigation, police are asking anyone with dash cam or security camera video from the area to call (716) 689-1311.