CLARENCE N.Y. (WIVB) — A single-engine plane crashed in the town of Clarence on Saturday, Amherst Police have confirmed to News 4.

The plane crashed into a field in the area of 8041 Transit Road at 12:50 p.m. Saturday. Amherst Police said an elderly man is stable and conscious after they got him out of the plane. He was being transported via Mercy Flight with injuries. The crash occurred at the Clarence Aerodrome.

News 4 photo

This is a developing story, check back for updates.