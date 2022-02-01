Police: 2 charged after chase leads to illegal weapon discovery in Amherst

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Early Saturday morning, Amherst police say they found an illegal gun during a chase that went from vehicle to foot.

Shortly after 3:30 a.m., officers attempted to stop a vehicle on Main Street before it became lodged in a snowbank. There, the driver, 22-year-old Buffalo resident Naim Tabb, was taken into custody. But police say his passenger, 23-year-old Raekwon Gordan, also of Buffalo, ran away.

With some help from the Buffalo Police Department, they say Gordan was found hiding in the snow behind a house.

During this incident, police say they found a handgun with a high-capacity feeding device.

Both Tabb and Gordan were charged with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a defaced weapon, obstructing governmental justice and a number of vehicle and traffic violations.

The two were taken into custody.